UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Measures Taken Against Coronovirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Meeting held to review measures taken against coronovirus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level video link meeting was held at Commissioner Office here on Saturday to discuss the situation of coronavirus after the Pakistan government announced drastic measures.

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and was attended by all the three Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officers.

The meeting decided that all the educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed for the next three weeks.

All the exams that were scheduled to be held during the next three weeks have also been postponed.

The meeting decided that all the hostels of educational institutions be vacated, however, foreign students residing in hostels of Madarsahs or other institutions can stay.

A ban has been imposed on public gatherings and festivals. Bahawalpur Zoo, Dring Stadium, and other recreational spots have also been closed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

49 minutes ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

1 hour ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.