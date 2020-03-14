Meeting held to review measures taken against coronovirus

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level video link meeting was held at Commissioner Office here on Saturday to discuss the situation of coronavirus after the Pakistan government announced drastic measures.

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry and was attended by all the three Deputy Commissioners and other concerned officers.

The meeting decided that all the educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed for the next three weeks.

All the exams that were scheduled to be held during the next three weeks have also been postponed.

The meeting decided that all the hostels of educational institutions be vacated, however, foreign students residing in hostels of Madarsahs or other institutions can stay.

A ban has been imposed on public gatherings and festivals. Bahawalpur Zoo, Dring Stadium, and other recreational spots have also been closed.