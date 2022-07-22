UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Measures Taken For Diarrhea, Cholera Vaccination Drive

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Zakir Ali Baloch on Friday chaired a meeting to review measures taken for diarrhea, cholera vaccination campaign to be launched from July 25.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Abdul Wahid, MS Civil Hospital Dr. Hafiz Baloch, PPHI, Dr. Munir Ahmed Chief Officer Municipal Committee and other officials concerned.

The campaign will be conducted in three Union Councils in the first phase, including Union Council North, Union Council South and Union Council Gwadar Center.

The official concerned informed that in case of positive cases of cholera in these Union Councils, the Health Department of Gwadar immediately start the campaign in these Union Councils. During this campaign, vaccination facilities have been provided in all the health centers of Gwadar Municipal Committee, including District Headquarters Hospital, BHU Shado Band, Shambe Ismail and GD Hospital.

The meeting was told that according to the health department in these three union councils, 56,996 people will be vaccinated and were requested to go to any of the nearest health centers of their union council to get vaccinated, while a team of the health department has also been formed to visit door to door for vaccinating the people.

In the meeting, people were also appealed to make the campaign successful by fully cooperating with the teams of the health department and help us to cleanse our society from this epidemic. It is very important to create awareness among people about this epidemic along with vaccines.

The participants told the meeting that cholera was a disease spread by contaminated water, which could be fatal if care was not taken, keep which was transferred to human from contaminated water, affects the stomach and destroys the digestive system. This vaccine is very important for people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women.

