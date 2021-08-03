Meeting held to review Muharram arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the necessary arrangements to be made for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram ul Haram throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the necessary arrangements to be made for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram ul Haram throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the meeting DC said that month of Muharram gives a lesson of patience adding that religious scholars and Ulema should play their role in maintaining an atmosphere of love, affection, unity and brotherhood.

DC instructed officials of all relevant departments to make better arrangements of sanitation and cleanliness in Nawabshah and remove all encroachments made on the routes of processions during the Muharram days.

He also instructed for restriction of the number of participants in Majalis and mourning processions following SOPs against Coronavirus pandemic, using face masks and sanitizers throughout the district.

DC also directed to prevent participation of children and old age citizens in these programs and also instruct to allow only permitted processions.

He also instructed to set up monitoring rooms at Tehsil and district level to monitor the law and order situation.

DC instructed officials of the health department to ensure availability of required medicines, doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances at all hospitals and rural health centers during Muharram He instructed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas to remain in contact with Ulemas belonging to all sects for maintaining a peaceful and congenial atmosphere during Muharram days.

Addressing the meeting SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Capt (R) Ameer Saud Magsi said that the Police Department has formed a comprehensive plan under which foolproof security would be provided to Majalis and mourning processions and no person would be allowed to take law into hands.

He said that the Code of Conduct released by the Home Department would be fully implemented. Ulema belonging to different sects also expressed their views in the meeting and ensured their cooperation in maintaining law and order during Muharram days.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, District Health Officer Dr Dauat Jamali, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, officials of Indus Rangers, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, officials of department of local government, health, Public health, Municipal Committee, town committees, relevant departments and Ulemas.