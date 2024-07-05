Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Muharram Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Meeting held to review Muharram arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A review meeting was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat regarding the arrangements for Muharram.

Officials from various government departments attended the meeting, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Pakistan Army, Kohat Police, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital, Medical Superintendent Liaquat Memorial Hospital, TMAs, Department of education, Department of Health, Department of Local Government, WAPDA, WSSC Kohat, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat instructed the health department, TMAs, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, and other departments to ensure the provision of facilities to the public during Muharram 2024.

He emphasized that all necessary arrangements should be completed before Muharram. In this regard, all resources should be utilized to provide essential facilities in the processions' routes and Imambargahs.

The Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued necessary directives to the relevant departments, emphasizing the need to maintain law and order during Muharram and to be fully prepared for any emergency situation.

The attending officials briefed on the arrangements made by their respective departments and reiterated their commitment to providing better services during Muharram.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Education Law And Order WAPDA Kohat Rescue 1122 All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

47 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

1 hour ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

6 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

15 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

15 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

15 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

15 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

15 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan