Meeting Held To Review Muharram Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A review meeting was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat regarding the arrangements for Muharram.
Officials from various government departments attended the meeting, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Pakistan Army, Kohat Police, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital, Medical Superintendent Liaquat Memorial Hospital, TMAs, Department of education, Department of Health, Department of Local Government, WAPDA, WSSC Kohat, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and other relevant departments.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Kohat instructed the health department, TMAs, WAPDA, Rescue 1122, and other departments to ensure the provision of facilities to the public during Muharram 2024.
He emphasized that all necessary arrangements should be completed before Muharram. In this regard, all resources should be utilized to provide essential facilities in the processions' routes and Imambargahs.
The Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued necessary directives to the relevant departments, emphasizing the need to maintain law and order during Muharram and to be fully prepared for any emergency situation.
The attending officials briefed on the arrangements made by their respective departments and reiterated their commitment to providing better services during Muharram.
