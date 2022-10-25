LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar has underlined the need for addressing refusal cases during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district to safeguard the children from this crippling disease.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress of the ongoing polio drive which was attended by health officials, EPI coordinator and representatives of other relevant departments.

The DC directed the polio teams to focus on coverage of the refusal cases and urged parents to cooperate with district government and polio teams to get their children aged upto five years vaccinated against polio virus during the ongoing drive.

He directed the officials concerned to perform their duties with high spirit and dedication in order to make the area polio-free.

The anti polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of local people to reach out to each child during the campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation, he said. Elaborate arrangements had been made to conduct the campaign in a peaceful manner.