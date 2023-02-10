Meeting held to review operation, management of public transport vehicles on KKH, JSR

A meeting was held here to review the operation and management of public transport vehicles on Karkuram Highway (KKH) and Juglote Skardu Road on Friday in Chief Secretary Gilgit office

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting was held here to review the operation and management of public transport vehicles on Karkuram Highway (KKH) and Juglote Skardu Road on Friday in Chief Secretary Gilgit office.

On the occasion, the following decisions were taken including a development scheme titled "Vehicle Inspection Certification System (VICS)" already submitted to Planning & Development Department GB.

P&DD should process within the seven days the PC-I for its approval from the relevant development forums; claims Tribunal as a summary stands submitted to the relevant cabinet committee of GB Cabinet for approval; with the approval of the cabinet, Compensation claims shall be financed by those insurance Companies without any financial burden to the Provincial Government; random checking of vehicles plying on KKH and JSR on regular basis to ensure their fitness and roadworthiness.

An in-depth inquiry was conducted by the then Commissioner Gilgit on the "Gittidass bus accident".

The recommendations of the said inquiry report could not be implemented after the lapse of three years.

The Chair directed Secretary Law to ascertain facts and reasons behind shelving of the said Inquiry Report.