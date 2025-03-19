Meeting Held To Review Pending Public Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning, Syed Aamir Ali Shah on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali to review pending public issues.
Representatives of various government and non-government departments and institutions attended the meeting, including District Program Manager, Sarhad Rural Support Program, Rais Khan, Benazir Income Support Program, Social Welfare Department, education Department, PESCO, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Health Department, Cantonment board, Communication and Works Department, Rescue 1122 and Assistant Director of Local Government.
The main objective of the meeting was to take a detailed review of the pending issues identified in the previous open court and formulate practical measures for their effective and sustainable solution.
During the meeting, all the concerned departments informed about their progress and a joint strategy was decided through mutual consultation.
The meeting particularly emphasized the welfare of women, protection of their rights, and improvement of the standard of living.
The concrete steps were agreed upon at the government and social levels to address the issues faced by women so that they can be provided with equal opportunities.
During this, emphasis was placed on listening to the voice of women effectively and taking practical steps to address their issues.
The meeting reflected a comprehensive and coordinated effort, which aimed to ensure the creation of a just and equal society through the development and empowerment of women.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania
UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad
UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..
UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai
UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held to review pending public issues6 minutes ago
-
RPO distributes relief cheques among police officials6 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest two accused involved in fireworks business6 minutes ago
-
Rising lung cancer cases expose straining healthcare system in IIOJ&K1 hour ago
-
Two men killed in clash between groups10 hours ago
-
Asif assures to wipe out terrorism with full support of nation11 hours ago
-
BFA to launch internship program for students of various universities11 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan Hosts Online Session on Revelation of Holy Quran and Itikaf11 hours ago
-
Police encounter with robbers in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Gadai Area12 hours ago
-
Shahrah-e-Bhutto to be opened till Quaidabad next month: Saeed Ghani12 hours ago
-
Roza Kushai,a cherished Pakistani tradition celebrating a child's first fast12 hours ago
-
Asim Jofa launches SHOPY to promote Pakistani talent12 hours ago