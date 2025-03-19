Meeting held to review pending public issues

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning, Syed Aamir Ali Shah on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali to review pending public issues.

Representatives of various government and non-government departments and institutions attended the meeting, including District Program Manager, Sarhad Rural Support Program, Rais Khan, Benazir Income Support Program, Social Welfare Department, education Department, PESCO, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Health Department, Cantonment board, Communication and Works Department, Rescue 1122 and Assistant Director of Local Government.

The main objective of the meeting was to take a detailed review of the pending issues identified in the previous open court and formulate practical measures for their effective and sustainable solution.

During the meeting, all the concerned departments informed about their progress and a joint strategy was decided through mutual consultation.

The meeting particularly emphasized the welfare of women, protection of their rights, and improvement of the standard of living.

The concrete steps were agreed upon at the government and social levels to address the issues faced by women so that they can be provided with equal opportunities.

During this, emphasis was placed on listening to the voice of women effectively and taking practical steps to address their issues.

The meeting reflected a comprehensive and coordinated effort, which aimed to ensure the creation of a just and equal society through the development and empowerment of women.

APP/azq/378