Meeting held to review performance of department, security measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at Karachi Police Office (KPO) to review the performance of the department and security measures.

Zonal Deputy IGPs, DIGP- Admin, DIGP CIA, DIGP - Traffic, District SSPs, SPs Headquarters, SPs Investigation and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

The zonal DIGPs briefed the police chief about the performance of their zones and informed about the security measures of police lines and headquarters and other important installations.

During the meeting, the law and order situation, and actions against fugitives and proclaimed offenders were also considered.

The officers concerned were directed to take stern actions against the elements involved in drug peddling, gambling, gutka business and other social evils including street crime.

The police chief issued orders to further tighten the security of police headquarters, police lines and police offices, buildings and other important installations and to strictly monitor their entrances and exits.

Strict security orders were issued for cattle markets established in the city.

Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed that the security of the foreign nationals in Karachi, especially the Chinese, should be ensured and contact with them should be maintained.

The city police chief said the use of bulletproof jackets should be ensured during police patrolling, blockades and operations against criminal elements.

At the end of the meeting, Additional IGP Karachi instructed to use all possible means to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.