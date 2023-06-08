UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Performance Of Department, Security Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Meeting held to review performance of department, security measures

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at Karachi Police Office (KPO) to review the performance of the department and security measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at Karachi Police Office (KPO) to review the performance of the department and security measures.

Zonal Deputy IGPs, DIGP- Admin, DIGP CIA, DIGP - Traffic, District SSPs, SPs Headquarters, SPs Investigation and other senior police officers attended the meeting.

The zonal DIGPs briefed the police chief about the performance of their zones and informed about the security measures of police lines and headquarters and other important installations.

During the meeting, the law and order situation, and actions against fugitives and proclaimed offenders were also considered.

The officers concerned were directed to take stern actions against the elements involved in drug peddling, gambling, gutka business and other social evils including street crime.

The police chief issued orders to further tighten the security of police headquarters, police lines and police offices, buildings and other important installations and to strictly monitor their entrances and exits.

Strict security orders were issued for cattle markets established in the city.

Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed that the security of the foreign nationals in Karachi, especially the Chinese, should be ensured and contact with them should be maintained.

The city police chief said the use of bulletproof jackets should be ensured during police patrolling, blockades and operations against criminal elements.

At the end of the meeting, Additional IGP Karachi instructed to use all possible means to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Business Law And Order China CIA Traffic Criminals Market All

Recent Stories

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carr ..

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carrier Belavia - Commerce Dept.

23 seconds ago
 More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; ..

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; career counselling programmes

10 minutes ago
 WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news ex ..

WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

10 minutes ago
 US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Dive ..

US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Diversion of Assistance - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricit ..

Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricity generation: Survey

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Turkmenistan inks JIP to accelerate work ..

Pakistan, Turkmenistan inks JIP to accelerate work on TAPI

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.