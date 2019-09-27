Meeting held to review performance of departments

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan chaired a meeting to review performance of various departments under the good governance strategy in the district secretariat Jirga Hall here on Friday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan chaired a meeting to review performance of various departments under the good governance strategy in the district secretariat Jirga Hall here on Friday.

During the meeting performance of all stockholders was thoroughly reviewed and directions were issued for further improvement to certain departments. At the end of the meeting commendation certificates were also issued to the best performing officers or officials of different departments.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched the first ever Provincial Good Governance Strategy aimed at improving public services delivery along with promoting transparency, accountability and participative governance,while simultaneously gauging the performance of various government officeholders.

Under the good governance strategy an attempt has been made to ensure public service delivery through implementation of regulatory functions,smart management for improved performance and technology driven services delivery.