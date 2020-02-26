Meeting held to review performance of departments in Dir Lower

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan said on Wednesday that the district administration was taking solid measures for resolving people's problem

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan said on Wednesday that the district administration was taking solid measures for resolving people's problems.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on 'Good Governance Strategy' in the Jirga Hall. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Admin) Ishfaq Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance), Tariq Jamal, all heads of line departments, all Tehsil Municipal Officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, performance of all departments was thoroughly reviewed and further directions were issued for further improvement.

He said government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had launched the Good Governance Strategy aimed at improving public services delivery along with promoting transparency, accountability and participative governance, while simultaneously gauging the performance of various government office holders.

He said efforts should be made to ensure public service delivery through implementation of regulatory functions, smart management for improved performance and technology driven services delivery.

Usman Focal Person (PMRU) gave detail presentation on the Good Governance Strategy Progress.