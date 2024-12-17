Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Performance Of Polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Meeting held to review performance of polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has chaired a meeting to assess the performance of the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the district.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, Health Department officials, world health organization(WHO), EPI, N-Stop, third-party monitors, and representatives from other relevant departments.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the performance of the polio campaign and the DC emphasized that any negligence during the campaign would not be tolerated.

She stated that all resources would be utilized to ensure the success of the campaign.

Sarah Rehman also appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under five years of age were vaccinated during each polio campaign to protect them from the debilitating polio virus.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the monitoring teams to fully implement the plan for inspecting the performance of polio teams to ensure that no child was left without receiving the polio drops.

APP/slm

