Meeting held to review performance of price control in district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :South Punjab Secretary Health Ajmal Bhatti Tuesday presided over a meeting here at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner and reviewed the performance of price control in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-General Aamir Nazeer Khichi and Additional Deputy Commissioner headquarters Ehsaan Jamali briefed him about price control and Sahulat Bazaars of Bahawalpur.

The meeting was told that price control magistrates visited 116482 places and found irregularities at 9961 places during this year.

About Rs 15.47 million was collected as fine from violators of price control and hoarding. As many as 15 Sahulat Bazaars have been set up to facilitate people of the area by providing essential items at cheaper rates. Some 25 Critical Bazaars have also been established for the provision of items at controlled rates. Later, the secretary visited various Sahulat bazaars in the city.