Meeting held to review police stations' performance in Tank, Jandola

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the performance of police stations regarding curbing crimes in their respective areas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Rural Sagheer Gilani and DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, Station House Officers(SHOs) and investigation in-charges of Tank district and sub-division Jandola.

The meeting reviewed the performance of all the police stations and minutely observed the cases under investigation at each police station.

The DPO directed to utilize all available resources for the prosecution of the criminals besides arresting suspects involved in heinous crimes such as murder and attempted murder.

He said that concrete efforts should be made to recover the weapon used at the crime scene of murder and attempt to murder by collecting evidence so that cases could be pursued in a successful manner.

He also briefed about the prevalent policy in letter and spirit for taking legal action against the mafia, smugglers, and drug peddlers and directed to ensure its implementation.

He issued strict instructions that the fundamental rights of all citizens should be taken care of and added that disputes between the parties in murder and other crime cases should be resolved according to the law.

Similarly, he also issued instructions to all relevant officers to work hard day and night to arrest the accused involved in theft and other cases of crime.

He further urged them to take effective measures for the protection of the life and property of the people.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officials involved in corruption and no compromise would be made in that regard.

He said that the police department was a disciplinary institution and no officer or official would be allowed to violate the discipline.

The DPO Tank was directed to intensify search and strike operations against anti-social elements and ensure the arrest of the culprits.

He also directed for conducting of a large-scale operation against drug dealing and gambling by eliminating its root cause.

Apart from this, he issued instructions to all the relevant officers to keep a record of the tenants, ensure their registration in the police station and ensure the security of all sensitive and important installations across the district and in case of violation, take action as per the law, the DPO added.

The DPO asked all the officers concerned to ensure police patrolling to maintain law and order.