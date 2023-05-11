UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Police Stations' Performance In Tank, Jandola

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Meeting held to review police stations' performance in Tank, Jandola

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the performance of police stations regarding curbing crimes in their respective areas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Rural Sagheer Gilani and DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, Station House Officers(SHOs) and investigation in-charges of Tank district and sub-division Jandola.

The meeting reviewed the performance of all the police stations and minutely observed the cases under investigation at each police station.

The DPO directed to utilize all available resources for the prosecution of the criminals besides arresting suspects involved in heinous crimes such as murder and attempted murder.

He said that concrete efforts should be made to recover the weapon used at the crime scene of murder and attempt to murder by collecting evidence so that cases could be pursued in a successful manner.

He also briefed about the prevalent policy in letter and spirit for taking legal action against the mafia, smugglers, and drug peddlers and directed to ensure its implementation.

He issued strict instructions that the fundamental rights of all citizens should be taken care of and added that disputes between the parties in murder and other crime cases should be resolved according to the law.

Similarly, he also issued instructions to all relevant officers to work hard day and night to arrest the accused involved in theft and other cases of crime.

He further urged them to take effective measures for the protection of the life and property of the people.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officials involved in corruption and no compromise would be made in that regard.

He said that the police department was a disciplinary institution and no officer or official would be allowed to violate the discipline.

The DPO Tank was directed to intensify search and strike operations against anti-social elements and ensure the arrest of the culprits.

He also directed for conducting of a large-scale operation against drug dealing and gambling by eliminating its root cause.

Apart from this, he issued instructions to all the relevant officers to keep a record of the tenants, ensure their registration in the police station and ensure the security of all sensitive and important installations across the district and in case of violation, take action as per the law, the DPO added.

The DPO asked all the officers concerned to ensure police patrolling to maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Police Law And Order Police Station Tank Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

18 minutes ago
 CJP expresses concerns over violation of court san ..

CJP expresses concerns over violation of court sanctity during Imran Khan’s ar ..

35 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.