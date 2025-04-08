Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Polio Campaign Starting From April 21

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 12:00 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting regarding the polio campaign scheduled to run from April 21 to 27 2025 was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Fahad Ahmed Jagerani, on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Channa, joined the meeting via video link.

On this occasion, Non-Stop Officer Dr. Rawal provided a briefing, stating that Larkana district comprises four sub-divisions with a total population of 18,65,846.

Under the NID (National Immunization Days), 447,959 children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops.

He further shared that during the previous polio campaign, 97% of children received polio drops, while 3% of parents refused vaccination. However, in this campaign, efforts are being made to engage community influencers and reach out to resistant parents to ensure all children are vaccinated.

He expressed confidence, stating,"God willing, we will achieve 100% coverage in this campaign."

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Fahad Ahmed Jagerani, remarked,"There is no doubt that you are working hard to make this polio campaign successful, but more efforts are still required."

He directed officials to engage with resistant parents confidentially, ensure immediate vaccination of all children wherever found, and meet the assigned targets. He expressed hope for improved outcomes during this campaign.

The meeting was attended by DHO Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro, District Focal Person for EPI Dr. Irfan Shaikh, ASP City Larkana Abdullah Afzal, DSR Rangers Ali Anwar, and officials from various departments.

