UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Precautionary Measures Adopted For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:09 PM

Meeting held to review precautionary measures adopted for coronavirus

The Additional Deputy Commissioner one Tharparkar Mukhtiar Ali Abro has said that district administration with the cooperation of Health department was taking precautionary measures to create awareness about coronavirus among masses

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner one Tharparkar Mukhtiar Ali Abro has said that district administration with the cooperation of Health department was taking precautionary measures to create awareness about coronavirus among masses. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about coronavirus at Darbar hall here on Tuesday.

Among others officials of health, education, revenue, social welfare organizations and relevant department attended the meeting.

ADC further said that precautionary measures were essential to over come the threat of lethal disease being reported rapidly.

He asked the people to get their environment clean and ensure cleanliness drive so that people could be saved from coronavirus. He further said that for this purpose focal persons were appointed and a control room had been set up in Deputy commissioner office , work round the clock. ADC said that affected people can contact on following telephone no 0232-920667 and 0232-920899.

Related Topics

Education Tharparkar From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah challenges investigations by NAB, ..

12 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) declares BDS final ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price decreases Rs 150, traded at Rs 92,150 ..

5 minutes ago

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority ..

5 minutes ago

Iranian Parliament Expected to Be Formed in Next 3 ..

5 minutes ago

South Africa slips into recession: official data

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.