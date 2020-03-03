Meeting held to review precautionary measures adopted for coronavirus

The Additional Deputy Commissioner one Tharparkar Mukhtiar Ali Abro has said that district administration with the cooperation of Health department was taking precautionary measures to create awareness about coronavirus among masses

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner one Tharparkar Mukhtiar Ali Abro has said that district administration with the cooperation of Health department was taking precautionary measures to create awareness about coronavirus among masses. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about coronavirus at Darbar hall here on Tuesday.

Among others officials of health, education, revenue, social welfare organizations and relevant department attended the meeting.

ADC further said that precautionary measures were essential to over come the threat of lethal disease being reported rapidly.

He asked the people to get their environment clean and ensure cleanliness drive so that people could be saved from coronavirus. He further said that for this purpose focal persons were appointed and a control room had been set up in Deputy commissioner office , work round the clock. ADC said that affected people can contact on following telephone no 0232-920667 and 0232-920899.