Meeting held to review preparations for monsoon

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparation relating to floods during monsoon rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparation relating to floods during monsoon rains.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Piyao Khan, all TMOs, Rescue 1122 representatives, assistant director of local government and other concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that drains of the city should be cleaned on daily basis and all concerned agencies should be ready to deal any emergency situation.

He also directed to expedite efforts to develop inter-departmental liaison and said that all the officers and personnel should ensure their attendance during emergencies to save lives and provide relief to affected people.