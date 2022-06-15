UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Preparations For Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Meeting held to review preparations for monsoon

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparation relating to floods during monsoon rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparation relating to floods during monsoon rains.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Piyao Khan, all TMOs, Rescue 1122 representatives, assistant director of local government and other concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that drains of the city should be cleaned on daily basis and all concerned agencies should be ready to deal any emergency situation.

He also directed to expedite efforts to develop inter-departmental liaison and said that all the officers and personnel should ensure their attendance during emergencies to save lives and provide relief to affected people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu June Rescue 1122 All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court stops administration from harass ..

Lahore High Court stops administration from harassing Tandoor owners

1 minute ago
 Free Medical Camp organised at Sindh Madressatul I ..

Free Medical Camp organised at Sindh Madressatul Islam University

2 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Over 100,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan takes notice over ..

Election Commission of Pakistan takes notice over violation of by-election's co ..

4 minutes ago
 OGDCL discovers new gas reservoir in Sindh

OGDCL discovers new gas reservoir in Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Naib Qasid's widow received dues on Punjab Ombudsm ..

Naib Qasid's widow received dues on Punjab Ombudsman orders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.