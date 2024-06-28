Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Preparedness For Dengue Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A high-level meeting was convened at District Jail Timergara to review the current dengue situation and preparedness for prevention of the fever.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Tariq Hussain chaired the meeting which was attended by representatives from all relevant departments.

A detailed report was presented on the current dengue situation, highlighting the risks, symptoms, and prevention strategies.

The ADC issued directions to all departments for dengue control, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility and swift action.

The Deputy DHO provided an update on the current dengue cases and the efforts being made to contain the outbreak.

The report recommended the intensifying vector control measures, including fogging and spraying, in the jail and hospital premises.

It also stressed conducting regular surveillance and monitoring for dengue cases and vector breeding sites besides ensuring proper waste management and disposal in the jail and hospital.

The meeting also stressed the need for holding awareness campaigns for inmates, staff, and the general public on dengue prevention and control.

APP/arq-slm

