Meeting held to review preventive measures against dengue, malaria

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar on Monday chaired a meeting to review measures for preventing dengue and malaria fevers in the district.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer, Assistant Director Local Government, Social Welfare Officer and all line departments.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about the preventive measures taken by the health department against the Dengue and Malaria fevers.

He instructed the government departments to prepare a comprehensive and solid plan while informing them of their responsibilities related to dengue and malaria eradication and prevention.

The DC said that awareness should be raised among people about both the fevers by educating them through various strategies.

The meeting directed the relevant officials to ensure fumigation and spray at all potential places of mosquitoes breeding, besides keeping the water tank and other containers covered.

Emphasizing the need to use mosquito nets, he said that special attention should be paid to the cleanliness of houses and surroundings.