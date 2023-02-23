UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Preventive Measures Against Dengue, Malaria

Published February 23, 2023

Meeting held to review preventive measures against Dengue, Malaria

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Adnan Farid has directed the departments concerned to take effective measures to prevent dengue and malaria fevers in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting which was attended by officials of all the relevant departments.

Briefing the meeting about the preventive measures taken by the health department against dengue and malaria, it was told that all potential places were covered on a weekly basis, adding field teams had been constituted to conduct indoor and outdoor vector surveillance on daily basis.

The DC said it was important that all quarters concerned take steps under a coordinated strategy to raise awareness among people to keep their offices, residences as well as streets clean to prevent the spread of dengue or malaria.

He said people should be mobilized to keep their homes clean and inform them that standing water in water coolers, refrigerators, pots, and roofs could cause the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

He was of the view that dengue was spread by mosquito bites and can be prevented by adopting precautionary measures, adding that all the departments should ensure that rainwater does not stand anywhere because the standing of clean water in any place can provide a base for the breeding of dengue larvae.

