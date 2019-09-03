Meeting held to review progress of development projects

A meeting was held at Commissioner Office here on Tuesday to review the progress of undergoing development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at Commissioner Office here on Tuesday to review the progress of undergoing development projects.

Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry presided over the meeting while Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister directed timely completion of Additional Ring Road in order to control the flux of traffic in the city.

The meeting was told that 10.5 kilometres lengthy Additional Ring Road is being constructed with a cost of Rs 1.005 billion.

The meeting also reviewed the construction of new overhead bridges and underpasses in the city.