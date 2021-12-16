UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Progress Of Holding Civic Polls In Mid Of 2022 In AJK

Meeting held to review progress of holding civic polls in mid of 2022 in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) : , A high level meeting of AJK Government Thursday reviewed the progress made so far for holding local body elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir likely in mid of next year.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the State metropolis, attended by Local Government Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Zafar Mehmood Khan, Law Secretary Irshad Qureshi, Local Government Secretary Ijaz Ahmed Khan and others.

The meeting also reviewed the legal and financial issues regarding holding of local body elections.

Speaking on the occasion the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far regarding the holding of local body elections in the state which would help transfer of power to a lower level and the tempo of development activities would also be accelerated.

He said that local body elections have not been held in AJK for the last three decades due to which the problems of the people could not have been solved.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the common man will be empowered through local body elections to shift the power at grass root level.

