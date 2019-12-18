UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Progress Of Ongoing Anti-polio Drive In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Meeting held to review progress of ongoing anti-polio drive in Kohat

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign which would continue in the district till December 20

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign which would continue in the district till December 20.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Matiullah Khan, monitoring officers, representatives of WHO, officials of health department and other relevant staff of polio campaign.

The meeting thoroughly discussed performance of polio teams and measures which could make the drive more effective.

The commissioner directed the concerned staff to leave no stone unturned to make the drive a complete success and achieve the set target.

Similarly, he added that post campaign strategy should also be made more effective to reach out to left out children and ensure that coverage remained at 100 percent.

The participants assured that effective efforts would be made to visit door to door and administer anti-polio drops to each child aged upto five years of age.

Related Topics

Polio Visit Progress December Post

Recent Stories

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

23 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

24 minutes ago

Some industries crumbling under the tax burden: Mi ..

27 minutes ago

Business community reject proposed gas tariff hike

7 minutes ago

Limitless opportunities exist as a result of CPEC ..

7 minutes ago

Australia heatwave: Nation endures hottest day on ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.