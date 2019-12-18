Meeting held to review progress of ongoing anti-polio drive in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign which would continue in the district till December 20.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Matiullah Khan, monitoring officers, representatives of WHO, officials of health department and other relevant staff of polio campaign.

The meeting thoroughly discussed performance of polio teams and measures which could make the drive more effective.

The commissioner directed the concerned staff to leave no stone unturned to make the drive a complete success and achieve the set target.

Similarly, he added that post campaign strategy should also be made more effective to reach out to left out children and ensure that coverage remained at 100 percent.

The participants assured that effective efforts would be made to visit door to door and administer anti-polio drops to each child aged upto five years of age.