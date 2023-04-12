Meeting held to review progress of ongoing polio drive in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has urged parents to join hands for eliminating polio disease from the area by ensuring their children aged up to five years have been administered oral polio vaccine during anti-polio drives.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress of the ongoing polio drive and the meeting was attended by senior officials of the district administration, health officials EPI representatives, third party monitor and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the DC was given a detailed briefing about performance and progress of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that it was a collective responsibility to protect the young generation from the crippling disease of polio by administering anti-polio drops to children aged up to five years during polio campaigns.

So, in this regard no negligence or complacency would be tolerated and action would be taken against such officials.

He directed officials concerned to perform their duties with high spirit and dedication in order to make the area polio-free.

He said all out efforts should be made to reach out to each child and achieve the set target by immunizing them against polio to protect them from lifelong disability.

The DC said the anti-polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of the local people to administer anti-polio drops to children during the campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation.