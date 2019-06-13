UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Progress Of Sports Projects In Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:36 PM

Meeting held to review progress of sports projects in Bahawalpur

Development projects related to sports must be completed with standards of work so that youth can benefit from them and take an interest in healthy activities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Development projects related to sports must be completed with standards of work so that youth can benefit from them and take an interest in healthy activities.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Sports related development projects at his office here today.

He said that stadiums filled with sportsmen guarantee empty beds in hospitals.

The meeting was told that 12 development projects under Project Management Unit Sports are near completion in Bahawalpur division with a cost of Rs 769.96 million.

The meeting was told that six sports schemes will be completed in the district for which Rs 40.

798 million have been allocated in the current fiscal year. Amount of Rs 17.673 million has been earmarked for three schemes of Rahim Yar Khan district and Rs 20.246 million allocated for three schemes of Bahawalnagar district. Approximately 97 percent of the work of these projects has been completed. Rs 5 million each were allocated for construction of Cricket Stadiums in Bahawalpur and Yazman. Amounts of Rs 4.42 million and Rs 9.75 million were earmarked for construction of cricket stadiums in Ahmadpur East and Uch Sharif respectively. The meeting was attended by Director Development Nousheen Malik, District Sports Officer Maqssod-ul-Hasan Javed and other concerned officers.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Bahawalnagar Ahmadpur East Yazman From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar High Court suspends notification of appoi ..

4 minutes ago

Envoy, PA Speaker discuss EU funded projects

7 minutes ago

Wasa MD for early completion of development scheme ..

7 minutes ago

DIG Opreations visits Gulberg police station

7 minutes ago

Iran says tanker 'attacks' as Japan PM visits 'sus ..

8 minutes ago

ASWS welfare organization prepares for healthcare ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.