Meeting held to review progress of sports projects in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Development projects related to sports must be completed with standards of work so that youth can benefit from them and take an interest in healthy activities.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Sports related development projects at his office here today.

He said that stadiums filled with sportsmen guarantee empty beds in hospitals.

The meeting was told that 12 development projects under Project Management Unit Sports are near completion in Bahawalpur division with a cost of Rs 769.96 million.

The meeting was told that six sports schemes will be completed in the district for which Rs 40.

798 million have been allocated in the current fiscal year. Amount of Rs 17.673 million has been earmarked for three schemes of Rahim Yar Khan district and Rs 20.246 million allocated for three schemes of Bahawalnagar district. Approximately 97 percent of the work of these projects has been completed. Rs 5 million each were allocated for construction of Cricket Stadiums in Bahawalpur and Yazman. Amounts of Rs 4.42 million and Rs 9.75 million were earmarked for construction of cricket stadiums in Ahmadpur East and Uch Sharif respectively. The meeting was attended by Director Development Nousheen Malik, District Sports Officer Maqssod-ul-Hasan Javed and other concerned officers.