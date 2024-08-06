Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Progress Of WSSC’ Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

KOKHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram has underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure that the development schemes are completed on time.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about development projects of Water and Sanitation Services Company(WSSC) Kohat.

During the meeting, WSSC officials gave a detailed briefing on the progress of development projects, the overall performance of the department and other relevant matters.

The DC said that the district administration was committed to providing better services to citizens and in this regard development projects should be completed in a quality manner.

He further emphasized the prompt resolution of public complaints to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, and officials of WSSC Kohat.

The officials informed that work on various projects was ongoing, and some projects were nearing completion.

Citizens were also requested to contact the WSSC helpline at 1334 or WhatsApp number 03359663805 for any complaints regarding sanitation or water supply, so that timely and efficient services can be provided.

