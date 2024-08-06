Meeting Held To Review Progress Of WSSC’ Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KOKHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram has underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure that the development schemes are completed on time.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about development projects of Water and Sanitation Services Company(WSSC) Kohat.
During the meeting, WSSC officials gave a detailed briefing on the progress of development projects, the overall performance of the department and other relevant matters.
The DC said that the district administration was committed to providing better services to citizens and in this regard development projects should be completed in a quality manner.
He further emphasized the prompt resolution of public complaints to avoid any inconvenience to the people.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, and officials of WSSC Kohat.
The officials informed that work on various projects was ongoing, and some projects were nearing completion.
Citizens were also requested to contact the WSSC helpline at 1334 or WhatsApp number 03359663805 for any complaints regarding sanitation or water supply, so that timely and efficient services can be provided.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima9 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation10 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road10 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar20 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive30 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains50 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago