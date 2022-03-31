UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Progress On Development Projects At Charsadda

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

A high-level meeting on development and administrative matters of Charsadda district was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A high-level meeting on development and administrative matters of Charsadda district was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Saadat Hassan, Executive Engineer Allah Nawaz and other senior district administrative officers were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the provincial law minister said that the provincial government would soon release funds for all development schemes and directed the authorities concerned to provide details and recommendations for the remaining projects so that their funding issues could also be resolved at earliest.

Fazal Shakur Khan directed that the development projects initiated under District Development Plan and Beautification Schemes should be completed in time and also the work of street lights on Nowshera Road and Sabzi Mandi Road should be completed.

He said that roadside planting should be done so that the beauty of Charsadda city and the atmosphere could be further enhanced.

The Law Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Charsadda to make the Ramzan Sassta Bazaar fully operational during the holy month of Ramzan and to pay full attention to all administrative matters so that the best facilities could be provided to the public and any untoward incident could be avoided.

He further directed that a check-up should be held on the prices of daily necessities in this holy month so that all the necessities of daily life use could be made available to the people at reasonable prices.

