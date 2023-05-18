UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Progress On Out Of School Children In ICT

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Meeting held to review progress on out of school children in ICT

In continuation of the Zero Out of School Children (OOSC) Campaign in ICT, a meeting was chaired by the Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Islamabad (MOFEPT) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :In continuation of the Zero Out of school Children (OOSC) Campaign in ICT, a meeting was chaired by the Secretary Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Islamabad (MOFEPT) on Thursday.

Additional Secretary (MOFEPT) and HODs of FDE, BECS ,NCHD, NEF, PIE and partner organizations from the private sector attended the meeting, said a press release.

Secretary Education Ministry emphasized that the high number of Out of School children in the ICT and all over Pakistan is very alarming and needs extra attention and effort.

He discussed the action plan with all stakeholders and issued directions to complete the assigned task before the deadline.

He also reviewed the statistics of OOSC uploaded on the Dashboard of PIE.

The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools has collected the real-time data of 2500 OOSC during the last week and has enrolled 2241 children in newly established schools.

Director General BECS is committed to achieving the target to enroll 9000 OOSC by June 30, 2023.

BECs teams are continuously conducting the door-to-door survey and community mobilization to achieve the target.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education June All From

Recent Stories

Islamia University of Bahawalpur playing key role ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur playing key role in development of Bahawalpur D ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tr ..

Caretaker govt will not compromise on rights of tribesmen: Caretaker Chief Minis ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Ports Group, KPT signs strategic MOU to ..

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, KPT signs strategic MOU to develop advanced port infrastr ..

4 minutes ago
 India attempting to hide its terrorist face behind ..

India attempting to hide its terrorist face behind G-20 session in IIOJK: Khalid ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Forcing Minsk, Moscow to Take Deterrence Step ..

NATO Forcing Minsk, Moscow to Take Deterrence Steps - Belarusian Official

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt using all means for developing communi ..

Punjab govt using all means for developing communication sector: Provincial Mini ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.