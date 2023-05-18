Meeting held to review progress on out of school children in ICT

In continuation of the Zero Out of School Children (OOSC) Campaign in ICT, a meeting was chaired by the Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Islamabad (MOFEPT) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :In continuation of the Zero Out of school Children (OOSC) Campaign in ICT, a meeting was chaired by the Secretary Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Islamabad (MOFEPT) on Thursday.

Additional Secretary (MOFEPT) and HODs of FDE, BECS ,NCHD, NEF, PIE and partner organizations from the private sector attended the meeting, said a press release.

Secretary Education Ministry emphasized that the high number of Out of School children in the ICT and all over Pakistan is very alarming and needs extra attention and effort.

He discussed the action plan with all stakeholders and issued directions to complete the assigned task before the deadline.

He also reviewed the statistics of OOSC uploaded on the Dashboard of PIE.

The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools has collected the real-time data of 2500 OOSC during the last week and has enrolled 2241 children in newly established schools.

Director General BECS is committed to achieving the target to enroll 9000 OOSC by June 30, 2023.

BECs teams are continuously conducting the door-to-door survey and community mobilization to achieve the target.