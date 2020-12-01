UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Progress On Science, IT Projects: Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:03 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Techonolgy Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday underlined the need for taking solid measures to complete the department's ongoing developments timely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Techonolgy Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday underlined the need for taking solid measures to complete the department's ongoing developments timely.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review performance and progress on various ongoing projects of the department.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure that projects were being pursued in transparent and quality manner.

He said that no compromise would b made on merit and reward and punishment policy would continue indiscriminately, the IT adviser added.

The meeting was attended by high officials of the department including secretary besides other relevant officials.

