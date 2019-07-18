(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), on the special directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Thursday held a high level meeting here at CM Secretariat to review corporation's resources, requirements and its facilities for improving sanitation of respective areas of the City

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, CM's Principal Secretary Noor-ul Ameen, Secretary Local Government Saleh Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Tahir Abbasi and other senior officials attended the meeting, said press release issued here.

Administrator of QMC Tariq Mengal briefed the participant officials regarding measures of cleansing and its requirement issues, QMC resources, available manpower and facing problems of it.

He also informed about the proposed projects and the ongoing special cleaning campaign of the City during his detail briefing in the meeting.

In the light of decision of provincial cabinet, in view of joining the QMC of Sariab and Kuclak's four union councils giving status of Municipal Committee's implementations and new expedition of jurisdiction of QMC were reviewed in the meeting.

Despite, plan for recycling of rubbishes under Solid West Management came under discussion in the gathering.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan's Principal Secretary Noor-ul Ameen said Chief Minister Balochistan has deep interest in construction and development of Quetta and its rural and urban areas for restoring beautification of it.

He said hefty funds have been allocated for Quetta development package in current financial year, under which implementation of citywide progress projects including Sariab is being implemented for facilities of public.

"It is most responsibility of QMC for development and betterment of the city", he said, adding the decision and recommendations were made in the meeting which would be presented before the Chief Minister Balochistan.

The meeting decided to include the new union councils in schemes for supplying of other facilities including a campaign of cleansing, QMC was directed to send summaries of new establishing fire stations, fire brigade vehicles, cleaning machinery and vehicles for purchasing them in order to enhance performances of QMC department for interest of the City.