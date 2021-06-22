Meeting held to review recent anti-polio campaign

A meeting to review the targets of recent anti-polio campaign was held here at DC office which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting to review the targets of recent anti-polio campaign was held here at DC office which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr.Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present.

Briefing the participants the DHO said that the campaign was closely monitored and full cooperation was extended by the concerned departments during the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the results of the recently concluded campaign and said that each round of anti-polio campaign was of great importance for achieving 100 per cent targets. He asked the concerned departments to complete work under the comprehensive action plan well before the next campaign.