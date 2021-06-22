UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Recent Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:44 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting to review the targets of recent anti-polio campaign was held here at DC office which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr.Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present.

Briefing the participants the DHO said that the campaign was closely monitored and full cooperation was extended by the concerned departments during the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the results of the recently concluded campaign and said that each round of anti-polio campaign was of great importance for achieving 100 per cent targets. He asked the concerned departments to complete work under the comprehensive action plan well before the next campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan

