Meeting held to review rehabilitation of differently abled people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district committee for rehabilitation of differently abled persons was held at the Social Welfare Department under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Nawaz.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Manager Industry Adnan Malik, Chairman NGOs Ashfaq Nazar and others.

The committee distributed financial assistance to 21 people.

The provision of wheelchairs and other equipments to differently abled people,courses were being launched for them so that by getting training, they could get employment,the committee said added that their problems were being solved on a priority.