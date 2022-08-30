UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Rehabilitation Of Differently Abled People

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Meeting held to review rehabilitation of differently abled people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district committee for rehabilitation of differently abled persons was held at the Social Welfare Department under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Nawaz.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, Manager Industry Adnan Malik, Chairman NGOs Ashfaq Nazar and others.

The committee distributed financial assistance to 21 people.

The provision of wheelchairs and other equipments to differently abled people,courses were being launched for them so that by getting training, they could get employment,the committee said added that their problems were being solved on a priority.

Related Topics

Adnan Malik Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

24 minutes ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

1 hour ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

3 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

4 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.