Meeting held to review restoration works of power in Quetta

Additional Federal Secretary for Energy (Power Division) Government of Pakistan Arshad Majeed Mehmond presided over a high-level meeting at QESCO headquarters to review progress of restoration works of electricity current situation for maintaining supply electricity in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Federal Secretary for Energy (Power Division) Government of Pakistan Arshad Majeed Mehmond presided over a high-level meeting at QESCO headquarters to review progress of restoration works of electricity current situation for maintaining supply electricity in the province.

In addition to Chief Executive Officer Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali, senior management officers of QESCO were also present in the meeting.

The Additional Secretary for Energy (Power Division) while addressing to QESCO officials said that according to the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) should complete the power restoration work in the province as soon as possible and give relief to the consumers.

He said that it was our first priority to give relief to the consumers of all the affected districts in this hour of difficulty and in this regard, all the resources were being utilized to speed up the repair and restoration work to restore electricity in the areas.

Completion of the repair and rehabilitation work of !32 KV the towers will provide sufficient relief to all the affected districts of the province, he said adding that all the consumers of the province were facing problems due to the power outage due to monsoon rains and floods, which should be resolved.

He also directed concerned officials to accelerate restoration works of electricity to complete them for restoring supply of power in respective areas of the province including provincial capital till Friday night.

Arshad Majeed Mehmond further said that the repair and restoration work of 11Kv feeders affected by rain and flood in Quetta city and its surroundings would also be completed soon for redressal of grievances of consumers should be made possible.

The Additional Federal Secretary for Energy said that work on the affected transmission of 220Kv Dadu-Khuzdar and 220Kv Sibi to Quetta transmission lines by NTDC was going on rapidly.

Therefore, only after the restoration of both circuits of 220Kv will electricity be restored in the province, he said.

He said that apart from the normalization of the situation, the consumers of all the affected districts would also get relief to a large extent.

It should be noted that on the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Additional Federal Secretary for Energy (Power Division) Arshad Majeed Mehmond is present in Quetta to supervise the work of QESCO and NTDC to restore electricity in Balochistan province and also review the progress of the restoration work.