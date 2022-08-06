Meeting held to review security arrangements during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting was held at Police Line headquarters to review security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by the organizers of Majlis processions.

Addressing on the occasion, City Police Officer CPO (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that "Foolproof security arrangements is being ensured for Muharram processions.

Safety of life and property of citizens is the top priority for which all possible steps are being taken," CPO added.

He said that it is duty of all of us to establish an ideal atmosphere of peace and harmony during Muharram.

He said that code of conduct would be implemented at any cost adding that action will be taken against violators.

CPO further said to keep an eye on suspicious persons and miscreants during processions and gatherings.