Meeting Held To Review Security Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 10:00 PM

An important meeting regarding the security of Youm-e-Ali, marking the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS), was held at Karachi Police Office, on Thursday, presided over by Additional Inspector General-Karachi Javed Alam Odho

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :An important meeting regarding the security of Youm-e-Ali, marking the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS), was held at Karachi Police Office, on Thursday, presided over by Additional Inspector General-Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

The meeting was attended by scholars, organizers of processions and Majalis, and others concerned representative, according to a spokesman for Karachi Police.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the security arrangements in detail for the day. Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - Traffic, District SSPs, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The scholars and organizers of the processions appreciated the previous arrangements and cooperation of the police.

They also apprised the city police chief of the issues.

The additional IGP - Karachi issued instructions to the officers concerned to coordinate with district administration to resolve the issues.

He issued orders to make the security foolproof and ensure the security of scholars on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali.

Meanwhile, Javed Alam Odho directed to form a committee consisting of police officers who would coordinate with the district administration to resolve the problems being faced by the scholars and organizers of processions.

The Karachi Police Chief also assured full cooperation to the organizers of processions.

