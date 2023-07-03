Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Security Arrangements Of Muharram Ul Harram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Meeting held to review security arrangements of Muharram ul Harram

A meeting was held in the chair of Superintendent of Police SP in connection with Muharram ul Harram security arrangements here in the Potohar Town office on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in the chair of Superintendent of Police SP in connection with Muharram ul Harram security arrangements here in the Potohar Town office on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, SDPO Civil Lines, SHOs Cantt and Civil Lines Circle besides Ulema-e-Ikram, Anjuman Tajran, members of the Peace Committee and members of Muharram Committee participated in the meeting.

Addressing the occasion, SP Faisal Saleem said that Ulema should play an imperative role in promoting harmony, and brotherhood and to maintain peace during Muharram ul Harram.

He said that foolproof security arrangements will be made on the occasion.

Body search should be ensured for all persons entering Imam Bargahs and mourning processions, he added.

Effective patrolling will also be ensured.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people, adding no one will be allowed to disrupt a peaceful atmosphere.

The participants of the meeting also assured their cooperation to maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Circle Anjuman All Muharram

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi visits Aridly Abundant exhibition a ..

Noura Al Kaabi visits Aridly Abundant exhibition at 18th International Architect ..

11 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Biden Family E ..

US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Biden Family Engaged in 'Organized Crime'

8 minutes ago
 200 acres land allocated for new graveyard in Kema ..

200 acres land allocated for new graveyard in Kemari district: Mayor Karachi

21 minutes ago
 IMF agreement opportunity for long-term economic r ..

IMF agreement opportunity for long-term economic reforms: Ahsan Bakhtawari

21 minutes ago
 Polish Plan to Launch Tank Repair Center Hampered ..

Polish Plan to Launch Tank Repair Center Hampered by Lack of Spare Parts - Prime ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan can boost efficient infrastructure ..

Pakistan, Japan can boost efficient infrastructure network, regional connectivit ..

21 minutes ago
IGP for legal action against culprits involved in ..

IGP for legal action against culprits involved in disposing of bodies of newborn ..

21 minutes ago
 Governor demands Sweden to take action against van ..

Governor demands Sweden to take action against vandals desecrated Holy Quran

21 minutes ago
 ‘Bahwan’ wins Polish stage of UAE President&#0 ..

‘Bahwan’ wins Polish stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Pure ..

56 minutes ago
 Polish Plan to Launch Tank Repair Center Hampered ..

Polish Plan to Launch Tank Repair Center Hampered by Lack of Spare Parts - Polis ..

55 minutes ago
 IUB, SBP sign MoU for mutual cooperation in academ ..

IUB, SBP sign MoU for mutual cooperation in academia, industry

1 hour ago
 DC awards shield to driver for saving lives in flo ..

DC awards shield to driver for saving lives in flood

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan