Meeting held to review security arrangements for PSL cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani to review security arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches at Police Line Headquarters here on Tuesday.

Among others, SSP Operations, SP Headquarters, SPCIA, Divisional SPs, STO Traffic, DSP Security, DSPs Organized Crime, SDPOs, and SHOs participated in the meeting. While chairing the meeting CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasised the need for foolproof security arrangements during Pakistan Super League matches, CPO urged officers to remain vigilant, monitor surroundings, and keep an eye on suspicious activities.

He made it clear that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost. He said that strict action will be taken against those who will be found negligent in performing their duties. Ensuring smooth traffic flow alongside security measures is paramount, CPO stressed, calling for collective effort in providing top-notch security.

The swift apprehension of suspects in heinous crimes and timely filing of charges must be ensured, CPO underscored, noting a decrease in incidents of theft while urging continued action.

CPO emphasized the importance of prompt response to emergency calls and timely FIR registration. Accelerating the crackdown on drug dealers is crucial, CPO stated, highlighting the necessity of convicting offenders in drug and property cases.

Expediting actions against vehicle theft is also imperative, CPO asserted, noting the recent upgrades in police stations aimed at enhancing citizen convenience and service provision. Ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property remains the foremost priority, utilizing all available resources, he concluded.