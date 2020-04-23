UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Security Arrangements For Holy Month Of Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is providing all possible facilities to farmers and Bardana (gunny bags) is being distributed in a transparent manner in the province for the first time through a mobile app designed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

Chief Secretary Punjab Ma (r) Azam Suleman Khan during a meeting held here on Thursday to review wheat procurement and security arrangements for holy month of Ramzan.

The meeting was briefed that so far about 1,418,000 ton of Bardana (gunny bags) has been distributed among 49,000 farmers and 345,000 metric ton wheat has been procured in the province.

In south Punjab, wheat crop on 47 lac acres and gram on 22 lac acres had been harvested while wheat procurement is in process and 365,000 tons of the commodity is available in the stock.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government.

He directed that foolproof security be ensured in the province during the holy month of Ramzan.

The meeting was told that the security plan for Ramzan had been finalized. Peace committees have been made 'active' and geo-tagging of mosques has been completed across the province. The urdu translation of 20-point SOPs for congregational and Traweeh prayers in mosques during Ramzan is being displayed at public places for awareness of citizens. The meeting also decided to engage teams of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to resolve issues related to biometric verification during distribution of financial assistance under the Ehsaas Programme.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed and officers concerned participated in the meeting, whereas, Inspector Generalof Police Shoaib Dastgir, divisional commissioners and regional police officers joinedthrough video link.

