Meeting Held To Review Security Arrangments Of Youm-e-Ali

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Police with the coordination of Ulema held a meeting to review security arrangements in connection with Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (A.S)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Police with the coordination of Ulema held a meeting to review security arrangements in connection with Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (A.S).

CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani chaired the meeting besides SSP Operations, SDPOs, SHOs and others concerned participated.

During the meeting, it was agreed that all processions would adhere to strict timelines and route restrictions with the involvement of Ulama and organizers.

The CPO emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in Rawalpindi and assured foolproof security arrangements for the processions with the cooperation of the Ulema.

He made it clear that no one would be allowed to disrupt a peaceful atmosphere.

In another meeting, SSP Operations, Captain (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, reviewed the performance of officers, Dolphin Force, security squad, security constables, and DFC staff.

The SSP gave instructions to enhance patrolling and effective snap-checking to prevent crime.

