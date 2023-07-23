Meeting held to review security arrangments regarding Muharram-ul-Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani along with Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema conducted a meeting in Murree to discuss security measures regarding Muharram-ul-Haram on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by members of the Peace Committee, Anjuman Tajran, Management of Muharram Processions, DSP Traffic Murree, and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed the security arrangements over there and gave important instructions to ensure the safety of tourists in Murree.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani emphasized the implementation of fool-proof security measures during Muharram-ul-Haram, particularly for the Majalis and mourning processions.

He also highlighted the significance of the peace caravan's arrival in Murree to promote harmony and brotherhood during the religious observance.

The CPO stressed that the police department's prime duty is to protect the lives and properties of people. He said that code of conduct and standard operating procedures, SOPs are being insured.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema assured that the best security arrangements are in place for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He acknowledged the collective efforts of all departments involved in ensuring a peaceful observance of the occasion and reiterated the utilization of available resources to facilitate tourists visiting Murree.