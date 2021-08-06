Meeting held to review security measures in Muharram

In connection with arrangements of Muharramul Harram, the fifth consecutive coordination meeting of the Divisional and Central Executive Peace Committees was held under the chairmanship of Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Ghaziabad here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :In connection with arrangements of Muharramul Harram, the fifth consecutive coordination meeting of the Divisional and Central Executive Peace Committees was held under the chairmanship of Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Ghaziabad here on Friday.

The members of Cantonment Division Peace Committee, Central Executive Peace Committee, scholars, traders and others attended the meeting. The CCPO briefed them regarding the government directions to follow coronavirus SOPs.

Mahmood Dogar said scholars from all schools of thought should promote religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, the CCPO also presided over a meeting of SPs of Operations and Investigation wing and reviewed operational and logistic arrangements being made at divisional level to ensure foolproof security of Majalis and processions.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Cantt Sayyed Aziz, SP Investigation Naveed Irshad, SDPOsand SHOs attended the meeting.