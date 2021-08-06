UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Security Measures In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:53 PM

Meeting held to review security measures in Muharram

In connection with arrangements of Muharramul Harram, the fifth consecutive coordination meeting of the Divisional and Central Executive Peace Committees was held under the chairmanship of Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Ghaziabad here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :In connection with arrangements of Muharramul Harram, the fifth consecutive coordination meeting of the Divisional and Central Executive Peace Committees was held under the chairmanship of Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar at Ghaziabad here on Friday.

The members of Cantonment Division Peace Committee, Central Executive Peace Committee, scholars, traders and others attended the meeting. The CCPO briefed them regarding the government directions to follow coronavirus SOPs.

Mahmood Dogar said scholars from all schools of thought should promote religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, the CCPO also presided over a meeting of SPs of Operations and Investigation wing and reviewed operational and logistic arrangements being made at divisional level to ensure foolproof security of Majalis and processions.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Cantt Sayyed Aziz, SP Investigation Naveed Irshad, SDPOsand SHOs attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Ghaziabad All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dominant USA to meet Japan in Olympic women's bask ..

Dominant USA to meet Japan in Olympic women's basketball final

32 seconds ago
 Gold price declines by Rs100 to Rs 110,200 per tol ..

Gold price declines by Rs100 to Rs 110,200 per tola 06 Aug 2021

34 seconds ago
 US Restricts Visas of 50 Nicaraguans Linked to Ort ..

US Restricts Visas of 50 Nicaraguans Linked to Ortega-Murillo Government - State ..

35 seconds ago
 Prime Minister appreciates conservation of Mughal ..

Prime Minister appreciates conservation of Mughal era Ali Mardan Villa

41 seconds ago
 Allianz admits failings after US opens fund probe

Allianz admits failings after US opens fund probe

4 minutes ago
 Pelosi Says Confident Democrats Can Hold US House ..

Pelosi Says Confident Democrats Can Hold US House Majority in 2022 Midterm Elect ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.