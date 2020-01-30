UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Security Measures Of Annual Tablighi Ijtema In Sibi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Zahid Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements and security measures of annual Tablighi Ijtema in order to ensure foolproof security during Ijtema which would be started from February 6-2020 in Sibi town

144 wing's Commander Colonel Jawad, Assistant Commissioner Sibi Anayatullah Kahnsi, Xen QESCO Sibi Muhammad Din, Maulana Abdul Majeed Shora, Xen Public Health Engineer Niaz Ahmed and other senior officials of administration attended the meeting, said press release issued here.

DC Syed Zahid Hussain Shah said effective foolproof security arrangements have been made for annual Tablighi Ijtema because thousands of people would participate the Tablighi Ijtema, saying that in this regard, over 1000 security forces including police, Levies force and Balochistan Frontier Corps would be assigned while route maps have been compiled for facilities of participants who would come from different areas of country.

"Traffic police personnel and other law and enforcement agencies will be deployed at various places for better guidance of participants of Tablighi Ijtema", he said and added an emergency would be declared at district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

He also issued strict directives for all staffs including doctors to remain present their duties and urged people to demonstrate patience for ensuring smooth traffic in the area.

