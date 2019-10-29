UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Security Plan For Eid Miladun Nabi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting held here on Tuesday to review security arrangements for the Eid Miladun Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana chaired the meeting while SSP Operation Tariq Walliat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Rawal Asif Mehmood and other police officials were present on the occasion.

It was decided that police officials would visit the procession routes and ensure an effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties on the day.

The spokesman informed that the police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

Close liaison will be maintained with organisers of the procession and other gatherings in the city, he added.

He said cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials and walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of processions and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants.

