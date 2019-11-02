Meeting held to review security plan for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

A meeting was held here on Saturday to review security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting was held here on Saturday to review security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana chaired the meeting while SSP Operation Tariq Walliat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Rawal Asif Mehmood and other police officials were present on the occasion.

It was decided that police officials would visit the procession routes and ensure an effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties on the day.

The spokesman informed that the police officials would guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

Close liaison would be maintained with organisers of the procession and other gatherings in the city, he added.

He said cooperation of organizers would be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials and walk through gates would be installed at all the entry points of the processions and metal detectors would be used for checking of participants.

All field officers were also directed to deploy the given force around streets, markets, government buildings, important roads and highways, Banks, Mosques, Darbars and Holy Places so that each citizen can celebrate this Holy day with satisfaction and without any fear.