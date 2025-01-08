Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Security Situation In Tank City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Meeting held to review security situation in Tank City

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Circle Tank Saleem Khan on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements and crime ratio in different areas of the city.

The DSP chaired a meeting with all station house officers (SHOs) and investigation officers of the circle in which the current crime situation was reviewed.

All SHOs provided detailed briefings on the crime situation in their respective areas and the status of pending cases. The DSP said that the special focus should be given to the progress of serious crimes such as murder, robbery, and abduction while the minor cases should also be resolved promptly.

The DSP emphasized giving top priority to the arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders, instructing each SHO to present performance reports within a specified time-frame.

The measures were discussed to enhance patrolling systems in order to reduce crime rates effectively.

The meeting also stressed improving the behavior of police personnel towards the public.

The DSP directed that no investigation process should be delayed without any valid reason.

In conclusion, the DSP urged all officers to carry out their responsibilities with integrity, professionalism, and within the bounds of the law.

