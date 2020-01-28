Meeting held to review security situation of city Karachi

The law and order situation of the megalopolis was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The law and order situation of the megalopolis was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to enhance security and to ensure effective measures to curb street crimes, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIGP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Abudullah Shaikh, DIGP Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Arif Hanif, DIGP Traffic Karachi Jawed Ali Mehar and Zonel DIGPs, officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) and senior officers of Rangers Sindh.

The Rangers has also appealed to the public to report any criminal or anti-state activity to the nearest Check Post of the Rangers or Helpline "1101".