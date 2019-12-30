Meeting held to review sewerage system of Bahawalpur, Ahmadpur East

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Monday said that the fruits of development should reach the masses so that they can benefit from the facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Monday said that the fruits of development should reach the masses so that they can benefit from the facilities.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting held to review the sewerage system at his office here.

The meeting was told that Rs 4 million have been issued for disposal station and the sewerage system at Tibba Badar Sher Bahawalpur.

Amount of Rs 90 million was approved for the sewerage system of Ahmadpur East.

The meeting also approved Rs 200 million for up-gradation of sewerage system and other development schemes for Ahamdpur East.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Director Development Nousheen Malik and other concerned officers attended the meeting.