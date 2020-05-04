Meeting held to review situation in wake of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair chaired a meeting to review current situation in view of coronavirus pandemic here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Arif Mahmood, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr Arshad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Salahuddin and other officials of relevant departments.

The meeting was informed that sampling process which helped in identifying affected areas was continuing at different places of the district.

The DC said that report on coronavirus situation should be prepared on daily basis and added that sampling should be completed on priority basis in affected areas in order to timely contain spread of coronavirus.

He said that battling against coronavirus was national duty and refusal or hurdles in sampling process would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus like social distancing should be observed strictly.

He directed for continuation of training sessions to build capacity of technical staff of the health department and added that adopting safety measures should be declared as mandatory for them.

He also directed police to remain alert so that staff health department could conveniently perform their duties in this hour of trial.