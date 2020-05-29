Meeting held to review situation of corona virus, dengue

District Emergency Response Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today to discuss the situation of COVID-19 and dengue in the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :District Emergency Response Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today to discuss the situation of COVID-19 and dengue in the district.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozad Saeed. The meeting was briefed that there were 2887 suspected coronavirus patients in Bahawalpur district.

A total of 2547 of them were tested negative while 181 were found coronavirus positive. 124 of them have recovered and went home whereas six deaths were reported due to coronavirus in the district. The meeting was further briefed that the anti-dengue campaign was run in the district from 18 May to 24 May.

As many as 1746 hot spots for dengue were identified which are being monitored. The meeting was attended by officers of the Health Department.