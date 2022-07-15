UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:59 PM

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday

CEO Health Authority Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, DHO Preventive Medicine Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, Focal Person and DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, and officers of relevant departments were present on occasion. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that all measures should be taken to prevent dengue.

He directed, in order to stop the dengue larvae, accumulated water should be disposed out and awareness should be created in this regard. He further said that Android user activities should be increased and complete coverage of existing hotspots should be ensured.

DC directed the members of indoor and outdoor teams should work actively to control dengue. He directed that the complaints received under the Dengue Vigilance Report System should be resolved properly.

It was informed in the meeting that 2082 suspected cases of dengue were reported between 1st January 2022 to 14th July 2022 out of which not a single case of dengue was confirmed.

It was informed that there are 1724 dengue hotspots in the district which have been 100 percent covered. As many as 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams are active in the district to protect against dengue.

