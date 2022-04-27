Meeting held to review situation of diesel

A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the steps taken for the shortage of diesel and measures taken to provide relief to the people

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia to review the steps taken for the shortage of diesel and measures taken to provide relief to the people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, DO Industries Zubair Abbasi, Civil Defense Officer Tahir Abbas Bhatta, officers of police and other departments along with President Petroleum Association Haji Muhammad Yaseen and other officials were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the shortage of diesel should be fixed immediately and diesel should be provided according to the demand of the people. The president of the Petroleum Association said that the oil marketing companies were not supplying diesel according to the demand. The Deputy Commissioner said that the supply of diesel should be ensured according to the demand.